Russia changes tack, says it will focus on Donbass region now

The UN warns the civilian crisis in Ukraine is mounting, with Russian attacks causing mass casualties and food shortages. Mariupol remains encircled. Tens of thousands of people are still trapped inside without even basic supplies. The UN estimates 13 million Ukrainians are now stranded in the country - unsure of what the future holds. Sarah Balter has more. #Donbass #Ukraine #Russia