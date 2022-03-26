WORLD
1 MIN READ
Saudi Aramco's Jeddah oil depot hit by Houthi attack
Saudi Arabia has carried out a barrage of airstrikes in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the port city of Hudaida. It targeted Houthi rebels, who had earlier attacked an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jeddah. The attack on the state-owned oil company Aramco's facility was carried out as the city hosts a Formula One Grand Prix. Rahul Radhakrishnan has the details.
March 26, 2022
