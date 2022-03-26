March 26, 2022
Russia says first operation in Ukraine success, focusing east now
Russia's defence ministry says 1,351 of its servicemen have been killed since February 24, when Moscow's war on Ukraine began. It's also claiming that the first phase of its operation was successful, and now is changing its focus to Ukraine's east. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, the move is being seen as a possible change in strategy.
