March 27, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Applications open for the 13th International TRT Documentary Awards
The submission period to apply for the 13th annual "International TRT Documentary Awards" has begun. Participants can submit their documentary films and projects to the competition for free between March 4 to April 1, 2022 through TRT Documentary's website below. The "TRT Documentary Days" supports amateur and professional documentary filmmakers and contributes to the development and dissemination of documentary films from various countries. www.trtbelgesel.com/
