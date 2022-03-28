Ukrainian president says he’s 'ready to compromise' on goals in favour of peace

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared to negotiate Ukraine’s neutrality as part of a peace deal with Russia. That means Ukraine would no longer seek to join NATO and would adopt a non-nuclear stance. Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University weighs in on whether Ukraine is giving in to Russian demands. #Ukraine #Neutrality #Zelenskyy