March 28, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Actor Will Smith slaps Academy Awards host for remark about his wife's haircut
Film Critic Ali Arikan discusses Hollywood's 94th Academy Awards and the drama that marred the ceremony after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while introducing the nominations for Best Documentary. #WillSmith #ChrisRock #oscars
