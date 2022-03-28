March 28, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel hosts Arab and US delegations amid Iran tensions
Israel is hosting a historic two-day meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of four Arab countries. The main topics of discussion are the Iran nuclear deal and Russia's incursion into Ukraine. James Dorsey, senior fellow at Singapore's Middle East Institute has more on this meeting. #AbrahamAccords #Israel #Blinken
Israel hosts Arab and US delegations amid Iran tensions
Explore