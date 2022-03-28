Tigray forces agree to 'cessation of hostilities' to receive aid

The Ethiopian government has declared an immediate, unilateral truce in its conflict with rebels in Tigray. The government says it wants to allow aid into the northern state. Adem Kassie Abebe, an adviser with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance has more on this truce and whether it could lead to lasting peace in the region. #Ethiopia #Tigray # truce