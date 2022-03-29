WORLD
Imran Khan Under Pressure
Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power promising to end corruption and revive a struggling economy, but for some the former cricket star turned politician has failed to deliver, and now he’s facing a fierce fight for his political survival as a unified opposition has pushed for a vote of no-confidence. Khan is accused of mismanagement and even some from within his own party have defected questioning his leadership. So can Khan survive this push to oust him? Sherry Rehman Pakistan Peoples Party Senate Parliamentary Leader Huma Baqai Associate Professor of Social Sciences Mosharraf Zaidi CEO of Tabadlab Think Tank Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora PML-N Central General Secretary Minority Wing
March 29, 2022
