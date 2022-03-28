March 28, 2022
Israel, US, Arab states agree to hold similar meetings in future
The foreign ministers of US and Israel have met with their counterparts from four Arab countries in what many are seeing as a united front against Iran. The high level gathering has also been used to press the host nation, Israel, to revive the long-stalled peace process with the Palestinians. Our correspondent, Mustafa Fatih Yavuz, reports from Negev in southern Israel.
