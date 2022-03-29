March 29, 2022
Ukrainian army take territory back from Russian military advance
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is congratulating his troops for driving Russian forces out of a suburb of Kiev. But in the southeast, the mayor of Mariupol has called on anyone still in the port city to get out now. And in the US, President Joe Biden again insists he is not calling for Vladimir Putin to be forced from power. TRT's Andy Roesgen has the latest.
