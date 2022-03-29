March 29, 2022
Financial crisis crippling Gazans before holy month of Ramadan
Many people in Gaza used to rely on the Palestinian Authority's social welfare programme to survive, but a financial crisis has kept the government from disbursing these payments for more than a year. It's further compounding the humanitarian crisis there. Gazans are demanding these payments be made before the holy month of Ramadan starts on Sunday. Nizar Sadawi takes a look.
