Democratic Republic of the Congo joins East African Community

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has become the seventh country to join the East African Community. Its inclusion will provide members of the economic bloc with access to key Atlanctic Ocean ports. It also adds an economy worth $50B to the common market area. For more on this, we were joined by Agnes Gitau, GBS Africa Managing Partner and a board member of the Eastern Africa Association. #DemocraticRepublicofCongo #EastAfricanCommunity #DRC