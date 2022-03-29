Ukraine asks for eight security guarantors, including Türkiye

The Ukrainian negotiator has called on eight countries, including Turkyie, to become guarantors of peace during the Istanbul talks. Giray Sadik, from Ankara Yildirim Beyazıt University weighs in on how this structure of having eight guarantors to protect Ukraine would work and whether or not these countries would be willing. #IstanbulTalks #Russia #Ukraine