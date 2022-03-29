March 29, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye and Romania find mines floating off coast
Turkiye's mine hunter vessels and maritime patrol aircraft are monitoring waters off the Turkish coast in the Black Sea region while Romania also said a mine had been found off its Black Sea coast. Defence and security analyst Yusuf Alabarda weighs in on whether authorities have any idea how many mines may be floating at sea. Turkiye # #floatingmines #Rumania
