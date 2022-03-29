WORLD
Is the Conflict in Ukraine Forcing Countries to Re-Calculate Their Defence Needs?
As the conflict in Ukraine enters its second month, casualties continue to mount as calls for a ceasefire grow. Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed NATO leaders at an emergency summit, pledging his country would continue to support the alliance and bolster its defences. But he also called on fellow NATO allies to end their restrictions on Turkiye's defence sector. The long-running dispute over Turkiye acquiring Russia's S-400 missile system and its removal from the F-35 fighter programme has been a major sticking point between Turkey and the US. But could the conflict in Ukraine provide an opening to end that dispute? Guests: Ian Anthony Director of European Security at SIPRI Murat Yesiltas Director of Foreign Policy at SETA
March 29, 2022
