Russia and Ukraine Talk Peace in Türkiye
The first day of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev has come to an end in Istanbul. It’s been over a month since Russia’s incursion into Ukraine. Thousands have been killed and millions more have been forced to flee in search of safety. According to the UN, as of Sunday, almost four million refugees have fled the country, and about six and a half million others have been internally displaced. That's more than a quarter of the entire population. Both sides expressed cautious optimism after the talks concluded. Enes Bayrakli Associate Professor at the Turkish-German University Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Sergey Utkin Russian Academy of Sciences Strategic Assesment Section Head
March 29, 2022
