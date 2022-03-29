Russian delegation says talks in Istanbul were constructive

Russia's Chief Negotiator says there's still a long way to before a ceasefire is agreed with Ukraine. The two sides have been meeting in Istanbul, after which the Defense Ministry is Moscow announced a large scale reduction of military activity on two fronts. Turkiye's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the talks have produced significant progress. From Istanbul, our correspondent, Melinda Nucifora reports.