April 2, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
COVID-19 Impact on the Art Market
The US arts and entertainment sector saw a downturn that was twice as devastating than what was felt in the overall economy. Could the US government have done more to buffer the financial pain of the past two years? We asked the director of research and analysis at the National Endowment for the Arts. Guest: Sunil Iyengar, Director of Research and Analysis at the National Endowment for the Arts
COVID-19 Impact on the Art Market
Explore