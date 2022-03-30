Shanghai split in half using for new two-part lockdown

China’s latest COVID-19 surge is far lower compared with other major countries, but Beijing is still pushing ahead with its ‘zero COVID’ strategy. The biggest lockdown is in Shanghai, where the financial capital has been divided and sealed off. The government has announced a host of economic measures to relieve the fallout, but as Liz Maddock reports, it’s the social impact that could sabotage the strategy.