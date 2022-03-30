Ethiopian government, rebels agree for truce after 17 months of fighting

It's taken Ethiopia's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front 17 months of the war to reach a truce. The fighting has put nearly five million people in urgent need of food and humanitarian aid, according to the UN. But as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, the ceasefire agreed to earlier in March may be compromised as a new battlefront opens up.