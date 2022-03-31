March 31, 2022
Germany declares 'early warning' of potential gas supply disruptions
Germany has declared an “early warning” of possible natural gas shortages that could lead to energy rationing and said the measure was designed to prepare for a possible disruption or halt of natural gas flows from Russia. The announcement comes after Moscow demanded to be paid in rubles rather than US dollars or euros and threatened to cut off gas supplies.
