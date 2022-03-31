WORLD
Pentagon: Less than 20% of Russian troops around Kiev have left
American and European intelligence officials say President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisors about the Russian army's poor performance in Ukraine. Russia has now started to partially pull back from the areas around the Ukrainian capital Kiev. But the US says that's only to regroup in neighbouring Belarus for what may be a shift in its military strategy. The Kremlin has said it intends to focus on the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known as the Donbass. Washington's assessment is that Moscow vastly underestimated Ukrainian forces in the rest of the country. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
March 31, 2022
