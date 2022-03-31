March 31, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
NASA astronaut returns to Earth after record-breaking flight
420 kilometres above us, Americans and Russians have been working together on the International Space Station, despite disastrous relations between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine. Two Russians and an American have just returned from the ISS, with Mark Vande Hei setting a new national record of 355 days in space. From Earth, Irem Aksu reports.
NASA astronaut returns to Earth after record-breaking flight
Explore