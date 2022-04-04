Tunisia’s president dissolves parliament, accuses lawmakers of coup attempt

President Kais Saied has dissolved parliament after accusing lawmakers of a coup attempt. On Wednesday, more than half of Tunisia's lawmakers met online, despite the president warning them their meeting would be illegal. They voted to nullify the decrees and exceptional measures Saied has imposed. Tarek Cherkaoui from TRT World Research Centre has more on president Kais Saied’s power grab. #Tunis #KaisSaied #Parliament