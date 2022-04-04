April 4, 2022
WORLD
Pentagon says Russia repositioning about 20% of troops around Kiev
The Pentagon says Russia is "repositioning" a small number of its forces near Kiev but is not withdrawing and the Ukrainian capital remains under threat. Former US Defense Attache to Russia, retired Brigadier General Peter Zwack unpacks Russia’s military tactics and where they could be heading next. #Russia #Kievattack #Ukraine
