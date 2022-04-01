Ethiopia’s Fragile Truce

A bitter civil war in Ethiopia has killed thousands and displaced millions. The highly complicated conflict at its core is a battle between the central government in Addis Ababa, and the northern Tigray-based rebel group- the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front. Last week humanitarian truce was declared with millions in desperate need of aid. But will this truce lead to a lasting peace? Tsedale Lemma Journalist and Founder of Addis Standard Ledet Muleta Global Ethiopian Diaspora Society Founder Gabriel Negatu African Development Bank's Former Director for Eastern Africa Mastewal Taddese Terefe Former Legal Fellow in Ethiopia's Attorney General's Office