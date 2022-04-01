WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ethiopia’s Fragile Truce
A bitter civil war in Ethiopia has killed thousands and displaced millions. The highly complicated conflict at its core is a battle between the central government in Addis Ababa, and the northern Tigray-based rebel group- the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front. Last week humanitarian truce was declared with millions in desperate need of aid. But will this truce lead to a lasting peace? Tsedale Lemma Journalist and Founder of Addis Standard Ledet Muleta Global Ethiopian Diaspora Society Founder Gabriel Negatu African Development Bank's Former Director for Eastern Africa Mastewal Taddese Terefe Former Legal Fellow in Ethiopia's Attorney General's Office
Ethiopia’s Fragile Truce
April 1, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us