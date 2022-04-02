Donors pledge $2.44B in Afghan aid, but UN wants $4.4B

Donors from across the world have pledged $2.4B in aid for Afghanistan. It falls far short of the $4.4B the UN says is needed. This is the largest humanitarian aid appeal ever for a single country. Wajiha Timori, a lawyer and former legal adviser to the Afghan Central Bank, explains whether donors are likely to meet their pledges. #Afghanistan #UnitedNations #humanitarian_aid