US extends sanctions against Russia to tech, aerospace sectors

US President Joe Biden has ordered the unprecedented release of 180 million barrels of oil from the country's strategic reserves. He's been under growing pressure to counter the economic impact of Russia's attack on Ukraine. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut gas supplies to countries he deems "unfriendly" unless they paied for Russian gas in roubles by Friday Muttalip Erdogan takes a closer look.