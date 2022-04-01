April 1, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Protests turn violent in Sri Lanka as anger grows over inflation, power cuts
To some other news now, In Sri Lanka, protesters have tried to storm the home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the country's economic situation worsens. One person was injured and police imposed a curfew in parts of Colombo. Many demonstrators are demanding that Rajapaksa resign as food prices soar. Daniel Padwick reports.
Protests turn violent in Sri Lanka as anger grows over inflation, power cuts
Explore