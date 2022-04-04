April 4, 2022
Will the release of US oil reserves resolve the energy crisis?
US President Joe Biden has ordered the release of 180 million barrels of oil to offset possible shortages over global sanctions against Russia. Independent Energy Consultant, Tilak Doshi, discusses the release of US oil reserves and Putin’s decree saying foreign buyers must pay in roubles for Russian gas from April 1. #Biden #USoil #Russia
