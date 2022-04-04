April 4, 2022
India, China only major countries not to condemn Russia
Both China and India have refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine and abstained from voting on the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly resolutions demanding Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine. Srikanth Kondapalli from Jawaharlal Nehru University unpacks India’s decision to avoid entangling itself in the standoff between Russia and the West. #India #Ukraine #Russia
