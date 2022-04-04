April 4, 2022
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Dubai aiming to become an oasis for virtual assets and cryptocurrencies
It’s a key financial hub for the Middle East and a gateway to the region for international trade. Now Dubai’s rulers want the emirate to become a global center for virtual assets and cryptocurrencies. It’s rolled out regulations and incentives for firms operating in the sector and some big names are setting up shop there. #Dubai #Cryptocurrencies #DigitalAssets
Dubai aiming to become an oasis for virtual assets and cryptocurrencies
Explore