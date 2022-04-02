Hungary's PM Orban faces tough election test

Hungarians head to the polls on Sunday. Prime Minister Viktor Orban is already Europe’s longest-serving head of government, and he’s seeking a fourth term. But for the first time since he’s taken office, Orban and his Fidesz party face a united opposition. And as Sibel Karkus reports from Budapest, the election campaign has been transformed by Russia's attack on neighbouring Ukraine. #Hungary #ViktorOrban #Elections