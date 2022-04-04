BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
EU seeks alternatives to reduce dependence on Russia energy
EU leaders are considering further sanctions on Moscow, over alleged war crimes in Bucha. Among the possible restrictions is the creation of a temporary holding account where payments for Russian energy shipments may be frozen until troops withdraw from Ukraine. Germany has so far resisted calls to cut off the energy trade with Moscow, but officials there are now signaling they're ready to change course. Meanwhile, oil prices fell over the weekend as the US began releasing supplies from its strategic reserves. Exinity Group chief market analyst, Han Tan joined us from Abu Dhabi to discuss details in energy market. #RussiaSanctions #EuropeEnergy #OilReserves
EU seeks alternatives to reduce dependence on Russia energy
April 4, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us