Has Pakistan army withdrawn support for Imran Khan govt?

Pakistan president has dissolved the country's parliament, setting the stage for fresh elections due to be held in 90 days after the prime minister sidestepped a no-confidence move. Former Pakistan Senator, Afrasiab Khattak unpacks what transpired in the national assembly and whether the military has withdrawn support for the embattled PM. #SupremeCourt #ImranKhan #PakistanArmy