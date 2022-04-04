April 4, 2022
Does PM Imran Khan have a chance of winning if snap elections are held?
Mosharraf Zaidi, CEO of policy think -tank Tabadlab talks to TRT World about political crisis in Pakistan after the president dissolved the country's parliament, setting the stage for fresh elections and what chance Imran Khan stands of being reelected if snap elections are held. #ImranKhan #PakistanSupremeCourt #Elections
