First fuel shipment allowed in Yemen’s Hudaida as part of truce

The first four-days of the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen is broadly holding with oil shipment reaching the Red Sea off the coast of Hudaida, raising hopes for possible peace talks. Annelle Sheline from the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft has more on this truce. #Yemen #Hudaida #Houthirebels