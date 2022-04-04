April 4, 2022
Pakistan’s Supreme Court adjourns hearing on dismissal of no-confidence vote
Pakistan's Supreme Court has adjourned a hearing on the controversial dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Opposition parties brought the case to the top court after their motion was blocked in parliament. Political analyst, Shehryar Fazli weighs in on the constitutional crisis in Pakistan. #ImranKhan #Crisis #Pakistan
