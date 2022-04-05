April 5, 2022
China Hosts Regional Meeting As It Looks to Engage With the Taliban
China hosted the third foreign ministers meeting for Afghanistan’s six neighbours in its eastern city of Tunxi. Iran, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan attended the talks known as the Troika along with representatives from the Taliban. A joint statement afterwards urged the international community to step up emergency humanitarian aid
