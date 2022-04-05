BIZTECH
US blocks Wall Street banks from processing Russian debt payments
Oil prices are climbing as the EU and the US call for another set of tough sanctions on Russia, one of the world's largest fuel exporters. French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest world leader to advocate for a ban on Russian crude and coal shipments. Meanwhile, Washington has stopped American banks from processing Russian debt payments using money held in the US. That means bond holders are at risk of losing some 600 million dollars. We spoke to Danni Hewson, a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. She tells how Russia is coping with Western-led sanctions. #RussiaSanctions #RussiaDebtPayments #OilPrices
April 5, 2022
