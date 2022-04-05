April 5, 2022
Refugees in Spain demand same treatment as Ukrainians
More than four million people have fled Ukraine since Russia started its attack. Spain was one of the first countries to implement an EU directive which allows Ukrainian refugees to move and work freely within the bloc. But this response is in contrast to Europe's common policy towards refugees from other war-torn countries. Jaime Velazquez reports from Madrid for TRT World.
