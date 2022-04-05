Türkiye's broadcaster TRT launches French-language service

Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT has announced the launch of TRT Français, a media platform for a French-speaking audience, where news and analysis will be published on politics, culture, business and lifestyle. For the website: https://www.trtfrancais.com/ For youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/trtfrancais/featured #TRTFrançais #TRTWorld