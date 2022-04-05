Nigeria rail company says 168 people still missing after train attack

The Nigerian Railway Corporation says 168 people are still missing after an attack on a train last week. Eight people were killed in the incident and several others were wounded. No group has claimed responsibility. Chijioke Nwalozie from De Montfort University looks at the possible role of armed bandit groups in the attack. #KadunaTrainAttack #Nigeria #BokoHaram