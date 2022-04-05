April 5, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye, US launch joint strategic mechanism to expand co-operation
The US and Türkiye have launched a strategic mechanism in Ankara which aims to ensure closer co-operation in several areas including defence and counterterrorism. Kadir Ustun, the Executive Director at the SETA Foundation in Washington DC, weighs in on how this joint venture could strengthen ties between the two countries. #Türkiye #US #counterterrorism
Türkiye, US launch joint strategic mechanism to expand co-operation
Explore