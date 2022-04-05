April 5, 2022
Canada’s Indigenous survivors demanding accountability
Canada’s Indigenous people have called for compensation for the Catholic Church’s involvement in a system of boarding schools that abused native children for a century. They have also asked for the release of residential schools’ records. We’ll speak to Kristy Kirkup, National Affairs Reporter for The Globe and Mail newspaper about these latest developments. #Canada #abuse #indigenous
