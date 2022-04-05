Can Turkiye and Israel Co-operate On Energy in the Eastern Mediterranean?

Türkiye and Israel have floated the idea of working together to transport natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean, to Europe. Analysts say Israel's Leviathan field, which already supplies Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, could be an alternative source for Europe's energy needs. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said last week that gas co-operation with Israel could be one of the most important steps for bilateral ties. But can the two countries overcome their differences to make energy a new area for co-operation? Guests: Michael Doran Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Director of the European Neighbourhood Council