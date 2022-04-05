WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia’s Alleged Atrocities
When Russian troops withdrew from the town of Bucha just a few miles outside of Kiev, the true scale of devastation became clear. The small commuter town with a population of just over 35 thousand is now in ruins. And while the footage of bombed out buildings is horrific enough- it's the images of civilians lying dead on the streets that's sparked international outrage. Some of the bodies appear to have their hands tied behind their backs, and hundreds of others have reportedly been found in mass graves. Moscow has been accused of committing the horrific attack, but the Kremlin denies it’s killed civilians. President Zelensky has called for tougher sanctions on Moscow, and US President Joe Biden, one of Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics once again called the Russian president a war criminal and demanded an investigation into alleged war crimes in Bucha. Geoffrey Nice Former Lead Prosecutor at Slobodan Milosevic's Trial in The Hague Sergey Markov Former Member of the Russian Parliament Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative
Russia’s Alleged Atrocities
April 5, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us