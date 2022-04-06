Boycotting Russian Oil and Gas | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

As the price of gas at the pump reaches near record-highs in the US, President Biden announces the release of oil reserves to appease global oil markets and limit the political fallout of higher energy prices as the crisis with Russia escalates. Guests: Jay Hakes: Former Administrator of US Energy Information Administration, author "Energy Crises: Nixon, Ford, Carter, and Tough Choices in the 1970s" Ellen Wald: Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center, author "Saudi, Inc." Dennis McGinn: Retired Admiral, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment (2013-2017)