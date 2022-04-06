April 6, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How will the discovery of corpses in Bucha impact the Ukraine conflict?
The world has been shocked by the discovery of hundreds of civilian bodies in towns around Kiev after the withdrawal of Russian forces. Bohdan Nahaylo, the chief editor at the Kyiv Post, talks to TRT World about how the shocking images in Bucha and other devastated towns could impact the conflict. #Bucha #WarCrimes #Russia
